Tech-first financing solutions have democratized business-to-business (B2B) lending, vital when the B2B payments market worldwide is worth approximately $240 trillion — twice as large as the business-to-consumer (B2C) market. However, until now, lending solutions offered by banks and regulated lenders have seldom been offered to businesses at merchants’ point of sale and/or instantly.

This usually means companies have had to arrange financing separately (through their bank). But now, lending solutions can be — and should be — made a seamless part of the customer journey and available in real-time, regardless of loan size.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Business leaders should consider integrating financing solutions offered by banks and regulated lenders into their business model to boost customer loyalty. Here’s how. Understand the POS Instant Financing Background

Traditional B2B lending was once known for being less accessible to smaller or newer businesses with limited credit histories. This was due to financial institutions having manual and lengthy approval processes involving extensive paperwork, credit checks, and collateral requirements, as well as high interest rates. These were some of the main drivers behind businesses turning to alternative financing from online platforms and fintech companies that leverage data analytics and alternative decisioning models to assess creditworthiness rapidly. This resulted in quicker approvals for businesses, independent of size and risk profile, and more flexible lending terms suited to various financing needs. For example, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) programs for B2B businesses, once strictly considered a B2C solution, skyrocketed as they offered easier access than traditional methods.

However, some business lenders have been deceptive and lack reporting measures, leading to CFPB’s involvement. So, merchants may have been able to sell more by embedding third-party services, but they were also unintentionally allowing vulnerable people to build more unmanageable debt.

In turn, many businesses learned that customers who had a negative experience with these payment methods associated it with the business themselves, having a direct impact on customer loyalty. The reality is that fintech companies are tech companies first and rely on external sources for their loan capital. Banks and regulated lenders, however, are underwriting experts with extensive balance sheet power. So, they’re less affected by interest rate fluctuations and other factors, while already operating within a regulatory framework. The fundamental challenge is bringing these competencies together while still maintaining merchants’ branded customer experience.

Because of this, the direction of the B2B lending and payment market is taking a U-turn: Businesses are now favoring access to traditional and regulated lenders again — but only those who have digitized their loan applications, approvals, and management systems to ensure real-time access. Choose the Right Partner/ Lender to Offer Real-Time Loans

Businesses that connect with competitive tier-1 lenders and banks to embed loans within the customer journey at online checkout or POS are seeing their consumers benefit. They are able to provide businesses with a seamless financing experience online, in-store, or via call center.

In the US, Citizens Bank deploys a white-labeled consumer financing program to merchants while, in Europe, banks such as Crédit Agricole offer similar programs to companies like IKEA. These merchants can then increase their sales and average order value (AOV) due to higher approval rates and improved customer retention. But before adopting this kind of program, what should business leaders look out for?

Anti-Fraud Tools Security and compliance are important when choosing a financing partner.

The banks and regulated lenders must include third-party security and anti-fraud tools like KYB (Know Your Business), ID verification, and AML (Anti-Money Laundering), making decisioning more efficient and streamlined.

These tools, as well as integration with credit bureaus and machine-learning data scoring algorithms, make real-time B2B decisioning possible, regardless of the loan size. And this can reduce cart abandonment because of a seamless checkout experience. Open Banking

In the past, financial institutions had to gather a lot of unstructured data, with most background checks happening manually via compliance specialists. Even with digital tools at their disposal, the process needed to be more efficient. However, open banking means banks provide access to customer account data points to third-party providers through secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and all datasets are combined and fed into one integrated customer view. This provides a complete picture of businesses’ financial health and ability to repay financing.

Now, as long as the lender or bank has instant access to data and the full picture via open banking, accounting data, or other alternative data sources, there’s no excuse why business lending decisions can’t become instant. Options for Large-Ticket Purchases

Banks and businesses can partner with white-labeled embedded lending enablers to offer a wide range of personalized financial products for varying customer credit profiles, ticket sizes, and use cases.

Embedded, responsible lending solutions from banks and responsible lenders mean merchants can match financial solutions–like installment loans, lines of credit, deferred invoices, and working capital–to the customer profile and ticket size. This results in merchants creating a customer-centric financing experience and catering to large-ticket purchases too. Overall, merchants who offer instant financing have an advantage: they can build trust and loyalty with B2B customers. The latest technology allowing real-time loans to happen is rapidly advancing banks’ traditional ways of dishing out business loans, so watch this space.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.