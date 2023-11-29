4 Steps for Avoiding the Startup Marital Curse

While we often discuss the impact of startup volatility on employees and on investors, the damage to one main and early emotional investor — the founder’s spouse — is rarely talked about. By some measures, entrepreneurs divorce at a rate 5 to 10 percent higher than the rest of the population.

This phenomenon is not surprising. In our Startup Snapshot research “The Untold Toll,” 60 percent of founders reported that they spend significantly less time with their spouse since starting their venture. The intense focus required to get a startup off the ground can leave little time for other commitments, leading to strain on romantic relationships.

Here, we discuss four proactive measures founders can take to help ensure their relationships in addition to their companies, will survive. 1. Plan ahead of launch

It’s important to remember that all too often, founder spouses do not understand at the outset the realities of what a startup lifestyle entails. They are going along for the ride out of their long-term dedication to your hopes and dreams, often without full information about the stress, and the lack of time you will be able to provide. One main step even before the journey begins, therefore, is to have extensive discussions about the expectations around founding a business. Set up an infrastructure at home that cushions your partner for the journey before you start. Maybe even seek relationship coaching before you start to set up healthy boundaries and communication around foreseeable areas that will cause stress in this process.

As you build your venture, focus also on helping your spouse build a support system to take your place in the household. All too often, the founder’s partner becomes the main caretaker or the family unit, as the long hours and intense focus required to get a startup off the ground can leave little time for the many family commitments. Hire professionals to take care of the many responsibilities within the home. Child care, cleaners, cooks, whatever it may be. Set this up early and often. Beyond paid support, build a support network of friends, family, and neighbors, asking for help regularly.

Tech players are starting to recognize how crucial it is to facilitate this open and inclusive dialogue between founders and spouses. For example, Intel Ignite, Intel’s startup accelerator, began hosting a dedicated session named “The Co-Founder Spouse” for their portfolio companies. It is meant to help the founders recognize the value of their spouses for a stronger foundation for both personal and professional life. 2. Make your partner a founder

Founder spouses are more likely to be understanding of the difficulties founders face if they are made more aware of the challenges in this process. The more that founders can share the big decisions, and talk about what is happening, the more that spouses can feel included, and therefore more likely to be able to know how to be supportive. “It’s crucial that you speak openly about your spouse’s co-founder status, appreciating and acknowledging their contributions to your sanity, balance, and growth. In that way you are making them feel part of the team,” says Alon Leibovich, the managing director of Ignite Tel Aviv. 3. Don’t expect your partner to solve your problems, but just help you “hold them”

While it is important to share what is going on in your company with your spouse, it is not healthy to expect that they will know how to fix your problems. Rather, spouses can help by listening, asking questions, and providing empathy and support enabling founders to gain intellectual control over their emotions. Paul Hokemeyer, marriage and family therapist and author of Fragile Power explains, “To minimize the infection, it’s best to not give the stress an amplified voice by engaging in a ‘what if,’ ‘how can we fix this’ situation. Trust that the situation will be fixed with time. The help your spouse can give you is of the holding variety rather than the problem-solving variety. They can add value by simply holding you emotionally and physically while you go through the machinations of your stress-ridden endeavor.” 4. Make time to be mentally available

Founders are all too often mentally unavailable, as the intensity of starting a business presents a volatile complexity of inter-connected stresses, including financial, emotional, familial, and health-related. Preoccupied with the startup grind, founders don’t have the mental or emotional availability to invest in maintaining a connection with their spouse. However, this connection is imperative to keeping a marriage together. To keep their marriage alive, founders need to find moments, despite how small they are, to be mentally present for their spouse. Recharging the emotional battery with moments of true connection and presence is key to maintaining any relationship. In addition, prioritizing time, however small, away from the business will also help the business itself, as having moments of recovery and fostering your non-founder identity can also help avoid burnout.

