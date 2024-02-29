4 Ways to Boost Job Satisfaction With Training

By Levi Lapp, founder and CEO of Signature Builders, an outdoor living company that builds structures for your lifestyle.

The level of commitment employees have to their organization, also known as employee engagement, can make or break a company’s success. Research from Gallup shows that business units and teams in the top quartile for employee engagement experience lower turnover and higher productivity, among a host of other benefits. It’s no surprise that companies with highly engaged employees also experience greater profitability.

Many factors can influence employee engagement, including workspace/environment, recognition and incentives, and growth opportunities. So if you’re looking to improve employee engagement, it can feel overwhelming to choose where to start. In the past year, we’ve implemented some key strategies to improve how our employees feel about work, including an employee stock ownership plan and more efficient work processes. But one change stands out: quarterly team training. While employee engagement must be an ongoing focus every single day, quarterly team trainings enable us to consistently touch on many of the factors that make employee engagement stronger. If you’re considering using team training as a way to increase employee engagement, here are four elements to include.

1. Incorporate job-related education. Improving your team’s knowledge and skills means they’ll become more effective, but it also shows your employees you value their career development, especially if you also have avenues for role growth. Both can help increase employee engagement. One 2018 LinkedIn survey found that 94 percent of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their career development.

When you’re developing your training program, include education on a specific skill your team can employ to achieve greater success and competency in their roles. My company builds outdoor structures, so we often include safety training so that our employees can better exercise concision, care, and safety precautions in the field.

Companies should be consistent with their training efforts. Including hard-skills education, in addition to your onboarding and role development instruction, in your quarterly training is a great start. 2. Educate and train in personal development.

As business owners, we have the opportunity to help our team members prosper in life as a whole. It’s a good idea to include some type of personal development education in your training. For example, our team uses a personality assessment to better understand ourselves and one another in the workplace. Often, we’ll include training related to these assessments, such as how our personalities influence our lives and work or how we can better collaborate.

Another valuable education topic is personal finance. We’ve gone over topics such as investing, tax basics, and profit-sharing tips to help our team prepare for their financial futures. Given that PwC found that financial stress can be a distraction from work, it’s worth it to help your team achieve financial wellness. 3. Go out for a meal or do an outing together.

When your employees genuinely feel like they’re part of a team, their work ethic and innovation may also improve. A strong team can also help improve employee morale, communication, and trust.

One key part of building a great team comes from allowing employees to get to know one another and spend time together in an informal, non-work setting, especially during training. This might look like going out for lunch or a fun team outing, such as playing paintball together, playing kickball at a local field, or doing an escape room. Don’t neglect the value of organic team bonding when it comes to cultivating strong, trusting connections between team members, a positive work environment, and a shared culture of commitment to work.

4. Clean and declutter. How frequently does your team take the time to organize their workspace? In an industry like construction, things can get cluttered, messy, and dirty quickly, and the same goes for an office environment.

Some research suggests that clutter in the workplace is correlated to emotional exhaustion and stress. Allow your employees to clean, organize, and declutter their workspace as part of your quarterly training to help them be more productive and less stressed.

Your team is the backbone of your organization’s success, but they’re also people. As a business owner, I believe being a leader means devoting time and resources to the well-being and holistic growth of your employees. And when your team sees how much you genuinely value and care about them, employee engagement is often a happy byproduct.

