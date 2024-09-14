7 Ideas to Boost Team Spirit with Outdoor Volunteering

Discover how teams thrive when given the chance to contribute to their community as a united front.

The experience of volunteering as a team, especially outdoors, can have a truly positive effect on participants while supporting important causes.

We’ve gathered firsthand experiences from CEOs and managers across various industries to explore outdoor volunteer programs that have made a significant difference in team dynamics. If you are part of a team that could benefit from a solid bonding experience, then here are a few suggestions to consider. 1. Strava challenge ignites team spirit.

Team challenges can be an excellent way to motivate people, particularly when they involve fitness. A challenge built around the fitness tracking app, Strava, lit a fire under the team from email marketing company, InboxArmy, sparking some friendly competition that spilled into their work and boosted productivity. Better yet, all their efforts turned into donations for charity.

As CEO of the Texas-based email marketing agency, Scott Cohen says, “This challenge proved that stepping away from screens can bring out the best in people. When you tap into something bigger than the job, you unleash a new source of energy. This challenge got us talking, laughing, and pushing ourselves in new ways. We came back to work with fresh perspectives and a stronger bond.” 2. Mud-run volunteering energizes the team.

After looking for ways to give back to its community, Pennsylvania masonry subcontracting firm Witmer Coatings decided to volunteer at a local mud-run course. Manager Jeff Neal says, “We picked the mud run because it felt like it had higher energy levels than traditional events. And our team had a great time. We watched runners crawl through mud, scale quarter-pipes, get dunked in ice water, and navigate a variety of other obstacles. This was a great way for us to build our team and help a local event.”

3. Habitat for Humanity builds team unity. The roofing team from Custom Exteriors, an exterior remodeling company in Colorado, was recently asked to participate in a Habitat for Humanity build–and it happily agreed.

“While the roof was installed and our team participated in building a better community, the real advantage was the effects on our team,” says Niki O’Brien, its operations manager. “Everyone worked together, and our sales team worked right along with the installers. After the roof was complete, our leaders took the entire team on a white-water rafting trip. Our team’s morale is at an all-time high, we are functioning smoothly, and I believe everyone feels good about the project and the difference made in the community.” 4. Amusement park volunteering supports charity.

Annual community events provide a perfect opportunity for local businesses to give back. Take it from Matthew Davis, the owner of Oklahoma’s Davis Business Law firm, whose team gets its “carnie hats on” to run the rides at a summertime amusement park.

“It is a fun change from the law business, and we get a cut of the proceeds to give to charity,” says Davis. “The after-party doesn’t hurt morale either!” 5. Promotional video project fosters team camaraderie.

Donating your company’s services can be a great way to volunteer while sticking to what you do best, as Andrew Cussens, the founder and CEO of FilmFolk can attest. His London-based videography team partnered with a local park to produce a promotional video of its facilities, which benefited the community while deepening team bonds. Cussens says, “We came together as a team in a unique way outside of the studio and quickly developed a spirit of collaboration and camaraderie that was immensely productive. Working on a project with a real social payoff was enormously motivating for the team. We were able to produce something really beautiful for the park using our skills in videography, photography, and storytelling.”

6. Park cleanup strengthens community connection. Consider letting your team choose their volunteer project themselves. This made the experience more personal for the team from UnderFit, a U.S. apparel company.

“Our team’s enthusiasm soared after we volunteered to clean up and plant trees at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia,” says owner Leigh McKenzie. “The combination of team bonding, meaningful community work, and our shared excitement about the park made it a memorable experience. It wasn’t an executive mandate but a collective choice, which really boosted team morale and strengthened our sense of community.” 7. Sea turtle conservation enhances team morale.

What could be better than getting out to a beach and working together to save some sea turtles? If your business happens to be near a coastal area, this could be a fantastic volunteer opportunity.

“In partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, our staff spent a weekend monitoring and protecting sea turtle nests along a stretch of beach in the Florida Keys,” says Joey Lowery, founder of the aptly named Media Shark, a marketing agency in St. Petersburg. “The enthusiasm generated by this event had a lasting impact on our company culture. We saw increased interest in local conservation efforts, and several employees initiated an ongoing partnership with Florida environmental groups.”

