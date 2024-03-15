8 Ways to Be a More Inclusive Leader in 2024

In today’s rapidly evolving workplace, the importance of fostering an inclusive environment cannot be overstated. Leaders are increasingly recognizing that embracing diversity and actively seeking out varied perspectives are not just moral imperatives but also strategic advantages.

But creating spaces where every team member feels valued and heard is no easy task. Here, seven entrepreneurial experts share their strategies for inclusivity — and what you can do to become a more inclusive leader. 1. Listen to diverse perspectives.

To work toward becoming a more inclusive leader, one important step is to actively seek out and listen to diverse perspectives.

“Developing the habit of actively seeking input from individuals with different backgrounds and experiences can help in making more inclusive decisions and fostering an inclusive environment within the team or organization,” says Eddie Lou, co-founder and CEO of CodaPet, a pet tech startup based in Chicago. 2. Consider an open-door policy.

According to Stephanie Wells, co-founder and chief technology officer of Formidable Forms, a drop-and-drop form builder based in Utah, you can be a more inclusive leader by simply having an open-door policy. “This means assuring your team members that anyone can come to you directly and discuss matters, whether it’s company issues or ideas,” Stephanie says. “The goal here is to promote inclusivity, and you can do it by convincing your team that you pay heed to what they have to say and take their suggestions into careful consideration.”

3. Connect on a deeper level with mentorships. For other entrepreneurs, providing mentorship opportunities is a powerful way to drive inclusivity efforts.

“You can do this in-house by asking your leaders to mentor or sponsor employees,” explains Syed Balkhi, co-founder of WPBeginner, a WordPress resource site with a remote workforce. “Or you can get advice from third parties and organizations that offer such services or support systems.” 4. Leading doesn’t mean all work and no play.

Shu Salto, CEO of All Filters, an online air and water filtration company based in Woods Cross, Utah, suggests that leading doesn’t mean all work and no play.

“When people are allowed to relax and build relationships in a low-pressure environment, it naturally creates a culture of inclusion. For example, I host an annual Christmas party for all of my employees and their families. We have delicious food, play fun games, and have the best white elephant gift exchange,” says Salto. 5. Understand and appreciate the differences everyone brings.

While balancing work and play is essential, recognizing and valuing the unique contributions of each individual is crucial in any team environment. “A good way to start is to understand all your employees’ strengths and weaknesses,” says Baruch Labunski, CEO of Rank Secure, an SEO marketing agency based in Toronto. “That can be done both formally and informally. Formally, you can provide regular feedback questionnaires, interest inventories, and personality tests.”

6. Commit to continuous learning. Ion-Alexandru Secara, founder of Zen, a posture awareness company based in San Francisco, suggests that becoming a more inclusive leader requires a commitment to continuous learning and active listening.

“One essential step is to actively seek and value diverse perspectives,” Secara says. “This means going beyond just recognizing differences to ensuring that team members from all backgrounds feel heard and understood, creating a safe space where every voice can speak up and contribute to decision making.” 7. Become more self-aware.

Becoming aware of one’s biases, strengths, and weaknesses can give leaders the vulnerability to understand where others are coming from.

“This self-awareness may allow a leader to be more empathetic and responsive,” explains Brian David Crane, founder of Spread Great Ideas, a digital marketing fund based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “Reflecting on your own upbringing and personal experiences around social identity, challenges, and failures can also allow you to connect better with others and become a more sympathetic leader.” 8. Ultimately, treat people like they want to be treated.

“If you want to be an inclusive leader, treat people like individuals,” says Daman Jeet Singh, CEO of Delhi-based sales company FunnelKit. “Don’t make this topic more complicated than it needs to be. All you have to do is be willing to listen to anyone on your team without prejudice, because they are human beings and trust you to help them find success.”

