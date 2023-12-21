A Leadership Guide for the Art of Scaling in Real Estate Investment

By Nic DeAngelo, CEO at Saint Investment Group, an award-winning real estate investment platform.

Starting and scaling a business in the competitive realm of real estate investment is a challenge that requires more than just industry knowledge. It demands robust leadership skills, strategic foresight and an intricate understanding of market dynamics.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

As someone who has navigated the complexities of founding a real estate investment platform, here are a few lessons I’ve learned on leading a business in the real estate investment space. Laying the Foundation

Before scaling, a strong foundation is essential. In real estate investment, this foundation is asset management. As the COO-like pillar of your business, it ensures operations run smoothly. Whether you’re dealing with acquisitions, property management, legal compliance or strategy execution, the leadership in asset management ensures every segment of your business aligns with your broader vision. Hiring and Team Building

A successful real estate venture isn’t just about properties; it’s about people. Hiring the right talent is crucial. Here are a few key roles you’ll need to fill: • Asset managers: Look for individuals who are detail-oriented, understand market fluctuations and have a knack for strategy execution.

• Acquisition experts: New hires should possess strong negotiation skills, a robust network and a keen eye for spotting lucrative deals.

• Capital raisers: People skills, trustworthiness and a profound understanding of investor psychology are key attributes. Incorporating regular training, fostering open communication and promoting a culture of continuous learning can ensure your team remains at the forefront of industry trends. Hold regular skill-enhancing workshops, and encourage the exchange of ideas to drive innovation. Leading by example when it comes to learning can inspire the team and support a collaborative, knowledge-rich work environment.

Scaling in real estate isn’t just about expanding your portfolio. It’s about diversifying, recognizing market trends and leveraging opportunities that align with your company’s vision. 1. Diversify your portfolio.

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Consider exploring different property types, from multifamily units to commercial spaces. 2. Stay updated with market trends.

The real estate market is ever-evolving, so ensure you’re well-informed about local and global trends. An effective way to do this is to begin your day with a deep dive into real estate-focused news outlets. These offer a wealth of up-to-the-minute information that can give you an edge. Moreover, leveraging the power of social media to follow real estate moguls and market analysts on platforms like LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter) can provide a stream of diverse insights and early indicators of market shifts.

Don’t overlook the value of webinars, either. Monthly sessions with industry experts can be a goldmine for in-depth analysis and trend forecasting. This proactive, multifaceted strategy for information gathering is not just about staying informed; it’s about being well-equipped to navigate the market’s currents and undercurrents to ensure you, as a real estate professional, can offer informed advice and make strategic decisions that align with the latest market movements. 3. Leverage technology.

From AI-driven property valuations to virtual tours, technology can give you a competitive edge. To leverage tech successfully, it’s wise to start with small, impactful tools that enhance efficiency, such as CRM systems to manage client interactions. As your company grows, investing in more sophisticated technologies, such as AI for property valuations or augmented reality for virtual tours, can help elevate your clients’ experience and streamline operations. It’s about smart integration; choose tech solutions that align with your business goals and scale with your success. Networking and Relationship Building

In the real estate investment world, your network can be your most valuable asset. Building strong relationships with brokers, local officials, other investors and industry stakeholders can provide you with early access to deals, insights into local market trends and collaborative opportunities. Actively participate in local events, engage with industry players and contribute online to establish credibility and connections. These efforts can unlock opportunities and foster partnerships essential for success.

Scaling a real estate investment business is a journey that demands a blend of industry expertise and leadership prowess. From laying a robust foundation to scaling strategically and building a powerhouse team, every step is pivotal. As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, the essence remains. Leadership is the cornerstone of success in this dynamic industry.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.