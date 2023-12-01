How Entrepreneurs Can Transform Accounting With Gamification

By Bryce Welker, CPA and CEO of multiple companies, including Accounting Institute of CPAs.

For many entrepreneurs, the thought of accounting conjures up images of tedious number-crunching and complex regulations. But I’ve got good news for the up-and-coming business owners of today: Accounting is getting a makeover. Thanks to gamification, it’s no longer just a maze of numbers and tax laws. Or at least it doesn’t have to be.

As an accounting expert, I’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of gamification in finance. I once worked with a client who viewed accounting as a foreign language, so we introduced gamified elements into their routine, and it was remarkable to see the change in their attitude and the improvement in their financial clarity. In other words, gamification can be a game-changer, especially for those who feel overwhelmed by the numbers. That’s why I advocate this approach to other entrepreneurs. You can turn the financial side of your startup into an exciting game, complete with rewards, progress tracking and a dash of friendly competition. This isn’t your traditional accounting; it’s a fresh, interactive way to get savvy with finances. Here’s how:

Rethink Traditional Learning Methods It starts in accounting school (or it should). Learning accounting is often seen as challenging, but a case study involving 50 undergraduate accounting students from Taylor’s University sought to change this perception by integrating gamification into the curriculum. The study focused on using Kahoot!, a game-based learning platform, to enhance student engagement and motivation.

The results were promising: Students not only showed increased interest and motivation in their accounting classes but also demonstrated a higher drive for achievement. The gamification method proved to be a significant factor in making lectures more engaging and effective, leading to a boost in students’ enthusiasm and a greater willingness to learn accounting. This approach suggests that gamification can have a profound impact on the educational experience, transforming the way accounting is taught and learned. Create a Game Plan

So how can this be moved from the classroom to businesses in different sectors? Before diving into the real world of gamified accounting, it’s crucial to have a game plan.

Start by identifying your why. What do you want to achieve with gamification? Then, look for accounting software that offers gamified features and set clear milestones. I recommend breaking down financial tasks into smaller goals with rewards. Monitor your progress and adjust strategies as needed. You can also join groups to share experiences and learn from your peers who may be using similar methods. Most importantly, take the time to reflect so you can use insights gained from gamification to make informed business decisions. Consider Your Rewards System

From simple point systems to complex narratives that frame financial goals as part of a larger story, here are some strategies I’ve used that could work for you, too: Progression Mechanics: If you think of your quest for financial understanding as a game, you can think of tasks as a way to “level up” your financial skills and unlock new abilities or insights as you become more proficient.

Instant Feedback: Real-time feedback on financial decisions can help you understand the impact of your actions immediately.

Points and badges are also great incentives. Storytelling: Framing financial goals within a story gives mundane tasks a sense of purpose and urgency. Think Through Every Step of the Process

Gamification in accounting can take many forms and be part of tasks, big and small. Here are six innovative ways to infuse traditional accounting roles with interactive and motivational game elements: Budgeting and Forecasting: Simulation games allow accountants to practice budgeting and forecasting in a risk-free environment, honing their financial planning skills.

Client Engagement: Reward systems for clients who maintain organized records or meet financial deadlines can encourage better financial habits and documentation.

Individual Performance: Similarly, leaderboards can be used to track and reward efficient and accurate accounting tasks, including timely and accurate data entry and reconciliation.

Compliance Training: Developing games that simulate the consequences of noncompliance reinforces the importance of adhering to regulations.

Innovation and Problem Solving: Hackathons and innovation challenges can inspire creative solutions to complex accounting problems.

Professional Growth: Using things like quizzes or challenges, gamified professional development programs can encourage continuous education and keep accountants at the forefront of their profession. Gamification is not just a playful twist but a powerful strategy for entrepreneurs to master their finances. It turns tedious tasks into engaging challenges, fostering better financial understanding and control. I encourage you to embrace this approach to make managing your startup’s finances an empowering and enjoyable part of your business journey.

