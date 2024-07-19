How Google’s New Fields Simplify Business Profile Verification on Maps

This new step can help small businesses get verified quickly and easily on Google Maps, boosting their visibility and customer reach.

Getting verified on Google Maps is one critical step for small businesses to build visibility with potential customers. Now, Google has rolled out new fields and options with a Google Business Profiles verification status tool that makes it easier to get verified on Google Maps.

This article looks at how business owners and marketing experts are using these new options to get businesses verified on Google Maps. More details, more rankings

Businesses in need of more customers are always looking for more ways to get views and clicks from prospects. The more information a business can provide a search engine, the more the search engine can confidently display a result to a consumer.

“More details, more rankings, more business,” says Matthew Capala, CEO of Miami-based digital marketing agency, Alphametic. “Adopting the use of more fields in Google Business Profiles gives a business an advantage over their competitors. Be sure that your profile is updated to not miss valuable clicks and opportunities to promote your business.” New location? No problem

Many multi-location small businesses are reporting that Google’s improvements to the Business Profiles verification status tool have accelerated the process and helped drive visibility online. “We recently expanded our services to a new location, and the upgraded tool allowed us to be verified in a few days,” says Gal Cohen, a field area manager at JDM Sliding Doors, a sliding door company with locations in Florida, California, and New York. “In contrast, the previous process may have taken weeks. It’s increased our reputation with potential consumers looking for reliable sliding door solutions in their area.”

Newly exposed options According to Elliott Kosmicki, president of Major Impact, a marketing firm that does Google Business Profile optimization from Waunakee, Wisconsin, the new options aren’t so much “new” as they are newly exposed up-front.

“Uploading photos of your external location, street signs, utility bills, and other business ownership proof previously existed as a fall-back for businesses who were stuck in a verification failure cycle,” Kosmicki shares. “I think moving them to the GBP creation process is a win for businesses, as many of them are much less likely to get stuck in Google’s verification cycle.” Uploading a utility bill

One new option business owners can use to verify their business is a utility bill that’s dated within the last three months. As long as the address listed on the utility bill correlates with the address of the Business profile, businesses can upload this document to land on Google Maps.

“We’re using these enhancements by leveraging the direct upload of documents feature,” says Luke Beerman, owner of the Florida-based fence company, Freedom Fence. “This allows us to quickly and efficiently submit utility bills as necessary verification documents.” Picture with clear signage

Perhaps the easiest verification field to satisfy is uploading a photo outside of the business that shows clear signage. That’s why Cody Jensen, founder of Salt Lake City-based search marketing agency, Searchbloom, is leveraging high-quality visual content to effectively confirm client business locations. “We’re speeding up the verification process by uploading clear, geo-tagged photos and videos showing the business premises, signage, and surroundings,” says Jensen. “This visual evidence meets Google’s standards and helps us present our clients in the best light from the start.”

Pictures with street names and landmarks In the absence of clear signage, businesses are also able to upload a picture of the outside of a business that shows address markers like street names, numbers, and landmarks like adjacent stores.

“This additional option makes it easier for businesses like ours to tackle verification hurdles more effectively,” says Craig Focht, co-founder and CEO of All Pro Door Repair, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based garage door repair company. “These enhancements are quite beneficial. Ultimately, it’s led to a faster and more seamless verification experience.” Other relevant proof that the business exists

Outside of pictures and utility bills, Google now allows businesses to attach any other relevant proof that a business exists. For some business owners, that means attaching multiple proofs ranging from local licenses to insurance documents.

“Uploading copies of relevant state or local roofing licenses can show Google the business is operating legally,” says Jim Thurman, owner of Minneapolis-based All American Roofing & Restoration. “By providing this extra context through the new verification tool, a roofing company can significantly improve the chances of getting verified on Google Maps quickly and efficiently.” ‘My Business Profile is not verified’ support

With new features come new questions from customers. That’s why support is being offered to users like Chris Rossi, a digital marketing consultant at Attorney Sluice, a marketing agency for law firms in Eagle, Idaho, who recently assisted a personal injury law firm in getting verified. “By utilizing the new “My Business Profile is not verified” support channel, we quickly identified and resolved issues that previously caused verification delays, says Rossi. “This proactive approach allowed us to ensure their presence on Google Maps, which is critical for local SEO and visibility.”

Request a live call Beyond the “My Business Profile is not verified” support channel, businesses may now also request a call, according to Ben Poulton, founder of Australia-based Intellar SEO Consultancy.

“After confirming the account and selecting the business profile, click on ‘Do you still need support?’ and follow the link to the support team,” instructs Poulton. “This process can significantly speed up the verification, and it’s much better than repetitive back-and-forths over email.” Knowledge Graph verification

While phone verification is simpler for most small businesses, Ken Fortney, founder of That Local Pack, an agency in Fair Oaks, California, who has helped hundreds of businesses verify their Google Business Profiles, suggests that Knowledge Graph verification is most effective for established local brands.

“Many businesses have inaccurate address information in public records, so verification can be challenging,” says Fortney. “Knowledge Graph verification is ideal for established brands. It confirms authority by verifying the business name, address, website and social profiles.” Options for all businesses with physical locations

While online-only businesses remain ineligible for Google Business Profiles, the new verification status tool fields are proving effective for businesses that make in-person contact with customers at a particular locale. “I’ve experienced issues with getting more industrial locations verified due to the requirement for clear signage,” says Ken Freel, a Detroit-based freelance SEO consultant at Nuaveu. “I’ve been able to use the new fields and options that Google added to their Business Profiles verification tool to get locations verified when a video of the business was difficult to obtain.”

