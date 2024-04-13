How to Build a Strong Personal Brand

It’s been said that building a personal brand can be one of your most strategic assets. And yet, many entrepreneurs fail at building a personal brand.

Here, eight founders, coaches, and marketing experts share their best personal branding strategies and tips–and what you can do to establish a stronger personal brand online. 1. Share knowledge often and openly.

Creating and sharing content can establish subject matter expertise and cultivate a loyal following–especially when that content is shared across various digital platforms.

“I post content every day and have garnered over 1.6 million impressions within 90 days,” says Nicole Smartt Serres, founder of Smartt Enterprises, a Sonoma County-based organization that helps executives establish personal brands. “By sharing my knowledge, insights, and perspectives regularly, I have been able to capture the attention of a vast audience.” 2. Write expert opinion pieces.

According to Zain Jaffer, a former tech founder turned venture capitalist at Zain Ventures in Santa Clara, you can establish a personal connection with people around the world by writing expert opinion pieces that showcase your brilliance. “Don’t write or talk about meaningless, useless stuff,” Jaffer says. “Instead, focus on providing your insights on issues and problems that people in your professional field really care about.”

3. Strive to be the go-to resource. Kristin Marquet, an experienced publicist and founder of the branding agency Marquet Media in New York, stresses how being a go-to resource in your field can compound into business results.

“Being a resource in my field has had a profound impact on my career,” says Marquet. “My professional network has grown and has opened up speaking engagements, collaborations, and consultations. Each piece of content further establishes my credibility and attracts more opportunities.” 4. Be a guest on podcasts.

Personal brands can sometimes be established beyond text in a newsletter or blog post. That’s why podcasts may be an effective method for audiences to trust and engage with your personal brand.

“I’ve found that podcasts help me connect with audiences better,” says Syed Balkhi, co-founder of WPBeginner, a free WordPress resource site based in Palm Beach, Florida. “Podcasts and podcast hosts keep looking for interesting information and value for their audience. You could make a podcast guest appearance interesting by giving the podcast’s audience a special discount code or information they won’t find anywhere else.” 5. Create and distribute a regular newsletter.

Vivian Acquah, a certified DEI coach at Amplify DEI, a workplace wellness consulting practice in Amsterdam, agrees that consistently sharing valuable insights, updates, and content can expand your digital footprint and reinforce your personal brand. She also suggests sending content directly to a subscriber’s inbox. “With 6.4K subscribers receiving my newsletters, I’ve seen firsthand how creating and distributing a regular newsletter can amplify reach and impact,” adds Acquah. “The key is to deliver content that resonates with your audience, whether it’s industry trends, professional tips, or personal stories.”

6. Showcase your skillset through testimonials. The best personal brands are built on being very good at a craft and showcasing the skillset online. While talking about your abilities is one thing, having others shine the spotlight on your skills via recommendations and testimonials can be a much stronger endorsement and brand builder.

“When a potential client reaches out, I ask how they found me or why they wanted to book with me,” says Michelle Enjoli, a career development speaker and coach based in Atlanta. “They often say they researched my website or found me via one of my social media channels and saw the recommendations and client testimonials.” 7. Understand values are the core of your brand.

Sometimes, it’s not what’s being said on which platform that makes up a personal brand. Instead, the foundation of where information is coming from can help connect with and attract other people who want the same things and share similar beliefs.

“I think understanding your values and purpose is most critical to building a strong personal brand online,” says Joanne Demeireles, chief experience officer at Oula, a venture-backed modern maternity center in Brooklyn. “The easiest way to build those professional bridges is to talk about where you are and where you want to go.” 8. Wear your brand everywhere.

“Personal branding is not a temporary outfit you wear for an event but a unique scent that follows you wherever you go,” says Barney Abramson, a creative design professional and a top graphic design voice on LinkedIn. “Never did I think that I needed a personal brand. It wasn’t until I realized that my personal brand is with me, whether I’m actively working on it or not, that I understood its impact.”

