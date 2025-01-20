How to Foster Cultural Inclusivity in Your Business

If you want to promote cultural awareness in your organization, these seven suggestions will help you get started.

Fostering an environment where cultural differences are acknowledged and respected is crucial for any successful business. As a leader, how can you ensure your company supports cultural awareness initiatives? What practices will help create a more inclusive workplace?

Here are insights from six business owners on their cultural awareness initiatives. 1. Seek feedback from all team members. Having a global team can be a crucial resource when it comes to decision-making and understanding the audience your company serves. “One specific practice we’ve implemented is actively seeking feedback from all team members on projects and initiatives,” says Divya Murakonda, the co-founder and CEO of TEEZR, a New York-based online artist marketplace. Murakonda says that by creating an environment where everyone’s voice is valued, they ensure that our decisions are shaped by a variety of cultural insights. This approach, he explains, not only promotes inclusivity but has also allowed their small team to grow and adapt quickly. It has also built a global community where artists from various countries and underrepresented areas come together to share, support, and grow with one another. This network fosters collaboration and cultural exchange, reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity beyond the workplace, Murakonda says.

2. Center cultural awareness in leadership programs. At How Women Lead, 75 percent of its board and 50 percent of its community are women of color. Julie Castro Abrams, the CEO of the executive training company and community-based in California, says, “We center women of color and are fully embedded in understanding the cultural influences on women’s leadership and the cultural biases.” According to Abrams, How Women Lead has programming for affinity groups, including retreats for AAPI, Latina, and African-American leaders, and distinct features around affinities in investing, board service, and social-impact leaders. By putting cultural awareness at the center, participants gain a deeper understanding of unconscious biases and the tremendous value of inclusivity in decision-making processes, Abrams says.

3. Celebrate cultural inclusion and diversity. Perhaps the most efficient way to ensure cultural inclusivity is to incorporate it into the fabric of your human resources policies and recruitment processes. According to Jess Snape, the senior talent acquisition specialist at Payara Services Ltd, a remote IT services company, “To address inclusivity and put it at the core of our operations, we continuously update the company’s access, belonging, inclusivity, diversity, equality, policy and strategy.” To be more specific, key ABIDE actions that are currently part of the business’s operations include inclusive hiring practices and language, accessible digital platforms, flexible working policies, inclusive perks and benefits, leadership commitment in championing ABIDE efforts, regular surveys, acknowledging and celebrating cultural, religious, and awareness events within Payara. 4. Implement cross-cultural mentorship programs. You can also get creative with your cultural awareness efforts like Booking Agent Info has done by creating a cross-cultural mentorship program. Carmen Mendoza, an account executive at the entertainment industry resource platform, says, “This initiative matches employees of different—ethnic, national, and cultural—for a six-month mentorship.”

Mentees receive career advice from experienced mentors, and mentors are provided with new insight and a better appreciation of other cultures, Mendoza says. For instance, as an experienced U.S. account executive, he was paired with a newly graduated marketing professional from South Korea. Mendoza offered career guidance and industry expertise, and his protege helped inform the team about the latest Korean social media practices, which proved helpful in reaching out to Korean brands and celebrities. This cultural interchange enriched both mentor and mentee and made the workplace more inclusive. 5. Host inclusive language workshops. Words can be very powerful, and as Mushfiq Sarker explains, being intentional with the language you use every day is the start of creating an inclusive environment. Sarker, the CEO of Texas law firm marketing agency LaGrande Marketing says, “One initiative we’ve done to achieve that is hosting a workshop where we partnered with an expert on inclusive language.” This session was an interactive space where team members could ask questions, share personal experiences, and discuss how certain phrases or terms might resonate differently with different people. After the workshop, Sarker says they implement a language guide tailored to the agency’s internal and client communications. It includes everything from simple adjustments like using “they” instead of assuming gender to more nuanced considerations like recognizing cultural references that might be unfamiliar or sensitive to others.

6. Hire a director of DEI. “A pivotal step was hiring a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), whose leadership has transformed our approach to inclusivity in several impactful ways,” says Las Vegas-based creative leader and mentor Barney Abramson. Abramson says he now advertises in diverse publications, partners with a broader range of community organizations, and has launched employee resource groups to ensure all voices are heard, including groups for veterans, Latinos, African Americans, and LGBTQ+ individuals. “By supporting ERGs, our organization enables meaningful cultural-awareness initiatives that strengthen inclusivity and reflect our dedication to celebrating diversity in every way,” Abramson says.

