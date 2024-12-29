In 2025, Content Is Still King. Here Are 5 Ways to Elevate Yours

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

Joanna Bowzer is the director of marketing at Clearvoice, an outsourced content production solution for midmarket and enterprise companies. Content once ruled the digital world effortlessly, but today, staying on the throne requires more than volume and a loose strategy. Brand leaders need to be precise, creative, and willing to pivot. To stay ahead, follow these five strategies to elevate your content and reclaim your crown. 1. Leverage data-driven storytelling. The best content doesn’t guess; it listens. Data-driven storytelling ensures your brand’s narrative aligns with audience demand and delivers impact.

Start by tracking behavioral patterns. Be sure to dive into advanced metrics like attribution models and buyer journey mapping. Then, adapt quickly by better understanding audience preferences—such as visual content over text—and allocating resources there. Finally, always optimize for efficiency. Use data to reduce wasted efforts and deliver measurable return on investment or ROI. Break down your audience using analytics to personalize content based on industry, role, or decision-making influence—the more tailored, the better. Next, don’t be afraid to mix it up. Test out different formats like podcasts, articles, or videos, and track ROI. Get ahead of the curve with predictive data tools and AI-driven analytics to anticipate what your audience wants before they do, and adjust your strategy to meet them where they are. 2. Repurpose content for longevity. Don’t let great content live in just one place. Break it down and repurpose it—turn a detailed blog post into social media updates, eye-catching infographics, or an engaging webinar. Build a content library of evergreen assets to refresh and redistribute periodically to keep your audience engaged over time.

Adopt a “pillar content” strategy to scale your content across channels. Start with one in-depth piece and break it into smaller, targeted assets that can live on different platforms. Additionally, instead of writing from scratch, refresh top-performing posts to capture fresh engagement without reinventing the wheel. 3. Harness the power of user-generated content. User-generated content or UGC provides authenticity, which can’t be manufactured. Give your customers a reason to share their experiences. Spotlight real stories by highlighting customer testimonials, detailed case studies, or authentic product reviews demonstrating real-world success. UGC builds this trust naturally—customers trust the voices of their peers far more than traditional corporate messaging.

Build a consistent feedback loop to keep customer voices front and center. To further amplify participation, offer incentives—rewards, recognition, or exclusive perks—for customers who share their experiences and advocate for your brand. 4. Go visual-first. With shrinking attention spans, visuals often make the first (and sometimes only) impression. A visual-first strategy grabs attention faster and communicates more effectively. Simplify complexity by transforming data or detailed concepts into engaging, easy-to-digest infographics that quickly communicate key points. Take it further with interactive visuals such as polls, quizzes, or short videos—encouraging deeper engagement. Focus on bite-sized content delivers messages quickly and with lasting impact.

Invest in creating professional-quality visuals that elevate your brand and set you apart. Test and learn by experimenting with different formats to discover what drives the most engagement. 5. Collaborate with internal teams. Your marketing team shouldn’t be the only voice. By encouraging cross-team collaboration, you bring diverse perspectives that enrich your content. Let the product team turn their deep understanding into detailed guides and explainers that educate your audience. Partner with sales to tap into customer pain points to craft content that directly addresses their challenges. Engage your customer service team for success stories that showcase real-world value and build credibility.

Foster a company-wide approach to content creation where every team shares their expertise to strengthen the impact and relevance of your content. Making regular, collaborative content brainstorming with different departments a habit will net new ideas and unique perspectives. Great content is shaped by deliberate strategy and attention to detail. Leverage data-driven storytelling to tailor your message, harness user-generated content for authenticity, and collaborate with internal teams to bring fresh, valuable insights. Add in repurposing content for maximum reach, and you’ve got a formula that ensures every piece delivers ROI.

