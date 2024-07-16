Understanding Share Vesting: 11 Key Insights for Entrepreneurs and Employees

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or an employee, these expert opinions will help you navigate the complexities of share vesting.

Share vesting or the process of giving out company stock over time is crucial for both entrepreneurs and employees as it plays a significant role in aligning interests and ensuring long-term commitment.

In this article, we explore 11 key insights from industry experts on the nuances of share vesting. From the metaphor of a marathon to the importance of patience and commitment, these insights offer valuable perspectives on managing vesting periods, strike prices, and the types of shares available. 1. Vesting is a marathon.

“Understanding the vesting of shares is akin to signing up for a marathon where you earn medals at different checkpoints along the route,” says Josh Burris, CEO and founder of STNDRD, a Pittsburgh-based consulting firm based on previous CEO experiences at companies like GNC and rue21. “Each vesting milestone represents a checkpoint. Hit it, and you earn more of your shares. The key insight here is that vesting isn’t just about waiting or the finish line. It’s about staying committed, embracing the journey and building something lasting along the way. 2. Shares are not risk-free.

In simple terms, company shares give employees an ownership stake in a company. However, shares are not risk-free like an employee salary, where money is exchanged for work performed.

“Both management and employees are in one boat, and aside from not sailing that boat properly, there are also other outside factors like winds and strong waves that can capsize the boat despite best efforts by the company,” says Zain Jaffer, CEO of San Francisco-based Zain Ventures, who sold his ad-platform company Vungle for $780 million to Blackstone, a large New York-based alternative investment management company. “But if all goes well, you all share in the rewards of a job well done. No one can guarantee an outcome, but that is part of the fun.” 3. Avoid giving away too many options.

It’s easy to get into the habit of quickly doling out shares to employees at the beginning to get people on board. But what happens when you’re two years in with no product-market fit, need a pivot, and have several past employees who have vested and exercised large chunks of options? “The implications are significant, so be careful not to give away more than you have to and be clear on an exit plan,” says Lisa King, founder and CEO of Free AF, a nonalcoholic drink company from New Zealand. “For employees, think of shares not as a fixed number, but a portion of the value of the business, which you can influence and grow.”

4. Be mindful of strike prices. One key consideration for entrepreneurs is to be thoughtful about strike prices on options to help mitigate potential negative effects on future rounds and employee morale.

“Be mindful and balanced with strike prices on your options,” says Louis-Victor Jadavji, CEO of Taloflow, a venture-backed startup in Santa Monica, California, focused on software vendor selection. “If they’re de minimis, even those who don’t care about the company’s future will exercise.” 5. Large tax liabilities.

Asher Rogovy, chief investment officer of the New York City-based investment management firm, Magnifina, stresses that stock-based compensation can be extremely lucrative, but tends to create large tax liabilities.

“For long-term positions, unrealized gains compound along with the tax owed on these gains. Liquidating the shares creates a taxable event, which might conflict with the need to reallocate and diversify. Ultimately, realized gains tax is unavoidable and the need for liquidity outweighs the desire to avoid tax,” says Rogovy. One approach to consider is quantitative indexing, a strategy based on the investor’s position. “The target portfolio excludes stocks that correlate closely with the investor’s concentrated positions. With aggressive tax-loss harvesting, the SBC position’s gains are offset against accumulated tax losses. Gradually, the investor’s portfolio flows from their SBC holding into a diversified portfolio, all while minimizing gains tax.” 6. Commencement date alignment.

Share vesting starts with a commencement date. According to Doug Bend, a business and startup attorney at Bend Law Group PC in San Francisco, California, it’s important to ensure that vesting aligns with when you started working for the company. “For example, if you formed the corporation on January 1st but did not prepare your stock purchase agreement until July 1st, then you should make sure that you get credit for the first six months, even though the ownership of your stock had not yet been papered,” says Bend. “You should always make sure that your vesting commencement date aligns with when you started to do work for the company.”

7. Vesting periods matter. Alex King, a chartered accountant and founder of the U.K.-based website Generation Money, says that the vesting period needs to be long enough for employees to focus on the sustained success of the company. But, not so long as to make employees feel their share awards are unattainable or that they’ll have left before the vesting period is achieved.

King says he had been part of a team at a large bank that analyzed employee share schemes. “There were typically three stock options with different vesting periods–three years, five years, and seven years,” says King. “It’s important to balance the attainability of share awards and employees’ alignment of long-term goals.” 8. Type of shares

The type of shares you have–whether incentive stock options (ISOs), restricted stock units (RSUs), or nonqualified stock options (NSOs)–significantly impact the taxation of these shares due to the nature of their vesting.

“ISOs are typically subject to favorable tax treatment, but they come with specific holding period requirements to qualify for capital gains tax,” says Raman Singh, a self-employed financial planner at Singh PWM, based in Phoenix, Arizona. “RSUs, on the other hand, are taxed as ordinary income when they vest, which can lead to a substantial tax bill if not managed properly. NSOs are taxed similarly to RSUs but can also offer more flexibility in terms of exercise options and timing.” 9. Termination impact.

What happens if you leave the company–voluntarily or as part of a termination–before all your shares vest? “If you quit or get fired before you’re fully vested, you might lose unvested shares,” says Travis Schreiber, director of operations for Erase Technologies, a global reputation management company with workforces in the U.S. and Australia. “Knowing about termination impact can help you decide how long to stay at a job. If you leave too soon, you could miss out on valuable shares.”

10. Aligned interests. Share vesting is designed to align the interests of founders, employees, and investors over the long term.

“It ensures that all parties are committed to the company’s success by distributing ownership based on continued involvement and performance,” says Dan Adams, an investor and co-founder of London-based Arbor Law, a law firm for ​​early-stage businesses. “This structure not only incentivizes key stakeholders to contribute to the company’s growth but also protects against potential risks of premature departures, maintaining stability and fostering a shared vision for the company’s future.” 11. The importance of patience and commitment

Vesting schedules are designed to reward you over time, not overnight. Every entrepreneur and employee should understand the importance of patience and commitment.

“I remember when I first received my equity grant,” says Rachel Beider, the CEO of PRESS Modern Massage, a group of clinical massage-therapy studios based in NYC. “The initial excitement was tempered by the realization that true value comes with time and dedication. By sticking with the company through its ups and downs, I saw my shares vest and truly appreciated the long-term benefits.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.